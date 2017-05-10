Self-proclaimed Nazi’s name change to Hitler takes effect

HUNTERDON, N.J. (AP) — A self-proclaimed Nazi who received approval to change his last name to Hitler had the change legally go into effect this week.

MyCentralJersey.com reports that Isidore Heath Campbell officially became Isidore Heath Hitler on Monday.

The man says his initials, I.H.H., stand for “I Hail Hitler.” He first gained national attention when a supermarket refused to decorate a birthday cake for his son, who is named after Adolf Hitler.

Hitler says he’s happy about the name change. He now wants to regain custody of his four children, who are all named after various Nazis and white nationalist groups.

Court records show Hitler was ordered to seek counseling. But he refused because he says his psychologist was Jewish.

