United passenger force to pee in cup

By Published:

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KSHB) – A Kansas City woman says she was forced to urinate in a cup on a United Airlines flight, and now she wants to know why the flight attendant didn’t just let her go to the restroom.

Nicole Harper tried to use the restroom on United flight 6056 on April 10th. A flight attendant ordered her back to her seat. The seatbelt sign was still illuminated.

RELATED: United moves to ease criticism with settlement, new policies

“I said ‘I’m going to need to use the restroom or I’m going to need a cup.’ They handed me the cup which was about this big and I was like ‘I’m going to need a second cup.'” said Harper.

She’s lived with an overactive bladder her entire life. She says she alerted the flight attendant of her condition.

“I don’t know if they just didn’t understand that I don’t have any control over the situation,” said Harper.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s