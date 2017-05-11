2 robberies half a mile apart in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two robberies that happened overnight just a half a mile apart from each other.

Deputies were first called to the Speedway located at 2232 Needmore Road before 1:30 a.m. Thursday on reports of a robbery.

Dispatchers said a man handed the clerk a note that said he had a gun, but no weapon was shown.

Officials said the suspect is a black male wearing a white t-shirt and blue jean jacket.

While they were on scene investigating, deputies received another call before 2 a.m. about an attempted robbery at the O’Reilly Auto Parts at 1933 Needmore Road.

Dispatchers said the suspects are described as a black female and a black male with a gun.

It’s unclear if the suspects got away with anything in either case.

Authorities are still investigating. If you have any information that could help, call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.