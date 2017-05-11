2 robberies half a mile apart in Harrison Township

By Published:
Deputies investigate a robbery at the Speedway on Needmore Road in Harrison Township. (WDTN Photo/Darren King)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two robberies that happened overnight just a half a mile apart from each other.

Deputies were first called to the Speedway located at 2232 Needmore Road before 1:30 a.m. Thursday on reports of a robbery.

Dispatchers said a man handed the clerk a note that said he had a gun, but no weapon was shown.

Officials said the suspect is a black male wearing a white t-shirt and blue jean jacket.

While they were on scene investigating, deputies received another call before 2 a.m. about an attempted robbery at the O’Reilly Auto Parts at 1933 Needmore Road.

Dispatchers said the suspects are described as a black female and a black male with a gun.

It’s unclear if the suspects got away with anything in either case.

Authorities are still investigating. If you have any information that could help, call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s