$72 million upgrade planned for UD Arena

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton will spend $72 million to renovate UD Arena.

The upgrades will come in three phases, with all work to be completed by 2019, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the arena.

“This is not just a renovation; it’s a transformational project,” UD Vice President/Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan said. “UD Arena will turn 50 years old in 2019.”

“For it to serve the community and as the home for Flyers basketball, as well as NCAA Tournament games, for the next several decades, it requires a bold, significant upgrade.”

Sullivan calls the project environmentally conscious. It will be privately funded through philanthropy, corporate sponsorships, external private and business partnerships, ticket revenue and general university support.

“The soul of the arena will be maintained for all the reasons you have always enjoyed its at-home atmosphere,” Sullivan said. “Yet, at the same time, it will feel like a new arena when construction ends in the fall of 2019.”

Sullivan says the project won’t affect basketball season, with all home games set to be played at UD Arena. Dayton is set to host NCAA First Four games through at least 2022.

Some of the highlights in the upcoming project include:

new arena seats

a new four-sided, center-hung video board

new premium seating and lounges

new main ticket office and team store

updated restrooms and concession stands

improved arena Wi-Fi

The arena was built in 1969, with the last renovations in 2002. Once renovations are complete, the seating capacity will remain at 13,455.