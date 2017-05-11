Basketball to go on as planned during $72m UD Arena upgrade

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton Arena will undergo a dramatic face-lift to turn it into a “state of the art” facility.

For nearly 50 years, UD Arena has served as a platform for men’s and women’s basketball, and has hosted more NCAA tournament games than any other building in the country.

UD President Eric Spina said construction at the arena will be staggered to accommodate future games.

“We didn’t want to have games anywhere else. This is home,” Spina said.

“So that’s one of the reasons why this is going to be phased in over three years. We hope to see – there will be identifiable things that people will be able to see each fall.

“But we’re going to continue to have games here and have this be our home.”

The privately funded 72 million dollar renovation will occur in three phases with construction starting immediately and ending in 2019.

The end result will be – what UD officials are hailing – as a state of the art facility.

UD Athletics Director Neil Sullivan branded the UD arena an “icon” in the university’s history.

“I want to be clear that this is not just a renovation. This is a transformation,” Sullivan said.

“We plan to greatly enhance the fan experience and the student-athlete experience. And, dramatically improve an aging infrastructure.”

Project highlights include new arena seats; a new four sided, center-hung video board; climate-controlled seating bowl, a new main ticket office and team store, updated bathrooms and concession stands, improved wi-fi, and a sleek exterior design – among other upgrades.

Spina noted the space is special to the university for far more than just athletics.

“This arena is much more than the site of championship basketball” Spina said.

“It’s the very special place where we send our graduates out into the world. More than 110 thousand students from this university have graduated from this arena.”