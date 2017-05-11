CareFlight called after truck crashes into houses/tree

Mike Ullery & The Piqua Daily Call Published:
(Piqua Daily Call Photo/Mike Ullery)

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was transported to Miami Valley Hospital aboard CareFlight following a series of crashes in West Milton on Wednesday evening.

Police, fire and EMS units from West Milton and Union Township were called to the 100 block of Front Street around 9:30 p.m. on the report of a vehicle striking multiple houses and a large tree.

The vehicle, a pickup truck finally stopped after impacting a home at 161 West Front Street.

It required West Milton and Union Township firefighters and Life Squad approximately 15 – 20 minutes to extricate the driver of the pickup truck from his vehicle.

CareFlight was called to the landing zone set up in the lot of the old Milton-Union High School which was only one block away.

West Milton police sergeant Tracey Hendricks said the driver, whose name has not yet been released, “Came through the lot here at the old high school, took down a sign pole. It looks like he made the corner here at Front Street. He ran up into a yard and hit a tree, backed up, and hit the house and came to rest.”

Police believe that alcohol may have been involved and sent an officer to Miami Valley Hospital to request a blood test.

The severity of the driver’s injuries are not yet known. There were no injuries to occupants of the homes.

The crash remains under investigation by West Milton Police.

