Community choreographs comeback after fire destroys dance studio

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The show will go on in Sidney for a group of young dancers who watched their studio go up in flames.

Thanks to community members who choreographed quite a comeback, children of all ages in Shelby County can dance their little hearts out this weekend.

Sharon’s School of Dance students will once again be tapping their feet and plie`-ing in at the recital, after a fire almost ruined the event.

In April, it took 100 fire fighters to battle the massive inferno at their historic downtown building, after a suspected drunk driver slammed into it, hit a gas line and caused significant damage.

All their sets destroyed and costumes damaged as the ceiling caved in, but owner Sharon Eikenberry said she never lost faith that her 140+ students would perform in the recital, which only comes around every two year, they’d been practicing for.

Eikenberry said a local theater group and skating rink offered them space to practice and several community members helped clean the smoked filled costumes.

The recital will take place at Sidney High School auditorium Friday at 7 pm and Saturday at 2 pm.

Repairs on the dance studio are underway. Eikenberry hopes to reopen in at the end of July.