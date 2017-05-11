Dayton man accused of trying to join ISIS pleads not guilty

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man accused of trying to join ISIS pleaded not guilty in federal court Thursday afternoon.

A grand jury indicted Laith Waleed Alebbini, 26, on one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to ISIS. Alebbini is accused of trying to provide support, in the form of himself, to the foreign terrorist organization.

Alebbini was arrested April 26 at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. He has been in Montgomery County Jail since his arrest.

If convicted, Alebbini faces up to 20 years in prison.