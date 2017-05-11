Dayton man indicted on murder charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One of three people arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in a car on May 3.

Michael Wood was indicted on charges of murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and pandering by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday.

A second man was arrested with Wood, but he was released pending further investigation.

Police said Elroy Facey, 41, was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car around 11 p.m. Wednesday in front of Summit Square Apartments. Someone opened the passenger door and opened fire. Facey was shot in the abdomen and died at Miami Valley Hospital.

A 17-year-old girl was also arrested in this case, she is being held in the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center. Investigators say the 17-year-old was performing a sex act on Facey when Wood shot him.

According to prosecutors, Facey tried to run away but Wood chased him and shot him a second time.

Wood is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned May 16.

The 17-year-old is being prosecuted in the Montgomery County Juvenile Court. A motion to have her transferred and prosecuted as an adult has been filed by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.