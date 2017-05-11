Dayton man indicted on murder charges

By Published: Updated:
Michael Wood was indicted Thursday by a Montgomery County grand jury on murder and several other charges. (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One of three people arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in a car on May 3.

Michael Wood was indicted on charges of murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and pandering by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday.

A second man was arrested with Wood, but he was released pending further investigation.

Police said Elroy Facey, 41, was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car around 11 p.m. Wednesday in front of Summit Square Apartments. Someone opened the passenger door and opened fire. Facey was shot in the abdomen and died at Miami Valley Hospital.

A 17-year-old girl was also arrested in this case, she is being held in the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center. Investigators say the 17-year-old was performing a sex act on Facey when Wood shot him.

According to prosecutors, Facey tried to run away but Wood chased him and shot him a second time.

Wood is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned May 16.

The 17-year-old is being prosecuted in the Montgomery County Juvenile Court. A motion to have her transferred and prosecuted as an adult has been filed by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s