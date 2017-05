DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver is hospitalized after a car flips on its top.

It happened at the intersection of Riverside and Knecht drives in Dayton just after 12 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say a car went off the road and flipped over a guardrail. It landed on its top and the driver was trapped for a short time.

The driver was freed and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital. No word on the extent of injuries.

Authorities said speed and weather likely played a role in the crash.