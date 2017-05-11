Drunk mom hits good samaritan

By Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida mother is facing serious charges after striking a Good Samaritan with her SUV, then crashing the vehicle with her young daughter inside and fleeing the scene.

(WFLA Photo)

Tim Imhoff says he noticed a very drunk woman when he stopped to get a drink at a Sunoco station Tuesday.

“She was stumbling all over the place. Slurring her words to her kid, leaning on her car, trying to keep up. Standing up, went inside the store with her child. Came out with another beer,” said Imhoff.

He called 911.

“I told them that maybe, she shouldn’t be leaving anywhere. She handed me her keys,” said Imhoff.

Then, things took a turn for the worse.

“She took her keys from me after I couldn’t get ahold of anyone for her, tried to run me over with her car,” he said.

Watson backed out, hitting him.

“I was about ready to move out of the way, when I started hitting her windows, trying to break them to get in and take her keys,” Imhoff said.

