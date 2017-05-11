In parts of the California’s Bay Area, $105,350 is now ‘low income’ says federal government

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (KRON) — The cost of living in the San Francisco’s Bay Area continues to rise, so much that a low end six-figure salary is now considered “low-income.”

In San Francisco and San Mateo Counties, a family of four making $105,350 or less is now considered low income by the federal government Department of Housing and Urban Development. That means they can qualify for affordable housing.

“They are eligible now to apply for housing through the local housing authority, be it Section 8, be it public housing, or other HUD-subsidized programs,” HUD Regional Public Affairs Officer and Homeless Liaison Ed Cabrera told KRON-TV.

To put this in perspective, the average household income for a family of four in the rest of the United States is $55,775. “Low income” families make $24,399 on average.

The income limits in the Bay Area are the highest of any area in the country, Cabrera said. In neighboring Santa Clara County, low income starts at $84,000. Contra Costa County is at about $80,000. For Napa, it is $74,000. And for Solano, it is $64,000.

So what’s the the solution?

“Building at every income level because the demand here far outweighs the supply,” Cabrera said.

“Six figures is a substantial amount of money in most places,” said California resident Megan. “And the fact that it doesn’t get you much here is a bit sad.