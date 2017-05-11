Judge: Expelled Notre Dame student can take final exams

Published:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A federal judge says a University of Notre Dame student accused of harassing his ex-girlfriend must be allowed to take final exams despite being expelled.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip Simon ruled this week in favor of the male student’s request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. The judge says the exams may be given off-campus.

The South Bend Tribune reports that the university’s disciplinary decision remains in place and the student can be barred from campus and this month’s commencement.

Notre Dame spokesman Dennis Brown says university officials have no comment on the case.

The student’s lawsuit said he was unfairly expelled and the school’s discipline violated federal Title IX anti-gender discrimination regulations. The student is referred to as “John Doe” in court filings.

