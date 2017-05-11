Man says he abused 3-month-old daughter multiple times before her death

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man admitted to abusing his 3-month-old daughter multiple times before her death in December.

Only 2 News was there, as prosecutors on Thursday presented evidence that Brian Hayslip admitted to abusing his daughter Lilly multiple times, including biting her on the face by her eye. According to prosecutors, Hayslip admitted the abuse in a phone conversation from the Clark County Jail.

Hayslip in April pleaded guilty to murder and tampering with evidence in Lilly’s death. Court documents show Hayslip told police his daughter died after he shook her when she began crying on December 27th at his home in Springfield.

Authorities say she apparently died in Clark County. Her body was found in a pickup truck in Mercer County. Hayslip was found a short distance away in a field, where he said he was looking for a place to bury his daughter.

A judge sentenced Hayslip to 15 years to life in prison for murder, plus three years on the tampering with evidence charge. Hayslip will serve the sentences consecutively, meaning he’ll spend at least 18 years in prison before he’s eligible for parole.

During Thursday’s sentencing hearing, the girl’s mother made an impact statement before the judge announced the sentence.