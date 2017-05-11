Official: 94K gallons of jet fuel spills at naval air station base

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are working to clean up a large jet fuel spill Thursday morning at Naval Air Station Oceana.

Navy spokesman Tom Kreidel said the spill was on a bulk fuel farm at the base. He says 94,000 gallons of JP5 jet fuel spilled.

Kreidel says the spill has been contained, and the next step is for crews to clean it up. Officials will investigate how the spill happened.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department tweeted Thursday morning that part of London Bridge Road is expected to be closed for several hours.

NB & SB London Bridge Rd is now SHUT down between Va Beach Blvd and International Pkwy @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) May 11, 2017