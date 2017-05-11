Oklahoma woman finds 2.65 carat diamond at Arkansas park

By Published:
(Courtesy: Crater of Diamonds State Park)

MURFREESBORO, Ark. (AP) — An Oklahoma woman has found a 2.65 carat diamond at a state park in southwest Arkansas.

Victoria Brodski of Tulsa says in a news release Wednesday from Crater of Diamonds State Park that she picked up the stone May 6 about 10 minutes after entering the park because she thought it was a pretty piece of glass.

Brodski says she didn’t realize it might be a diamond until hours later after visiting an information center to see what an uncut diamond looks like and park staff then confirmed it is a diamond.

Park interpreter Waymon Cox said the diamond is smooth and appears to be free of blemishes, but the park doesn’t estimate the worth of diamonds.

Brodski plans to sell the diamond and share the money with her family.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s