MURFREESBORO, Ark. (AP) — An Oklahoma woman has found a 2.65 carat diamond at a state park in southwest Arkansas.

Victoria Brodski of Tulsa says in a news release Wednesday from Crater of Diamonds State Park that she picked up the stone May 6 about 10 minutes after entering the park because she thought it was a pretty piece of glass.

Brodski says she didn’t realize it might be a diamond until hours later after visiting an information center to see what an uncut diamond looks like and park staff then confirmed it is a diamond.

Park interpreter Waymon Cox said the diamond is smooth and appears to be free of blemishes, but the park doesn’t estimate the worth of diamonds.

Brodski plans to sell the diamond and share the money with her family.