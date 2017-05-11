President Trump: “I know that I’m not under investigation”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says “I know that I’m not under investigation” for collusion with Russia.

Trump detailed his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, who he fired this week, in an interview with NBC News Thursday.

Trump said that he spoke with Comey once during dinner and twice in phone calls, during which time he says Comey told him “you are not under investigation.”

He says he initiated one phone call, and Comey initiated the other.

In his termination letter to Comey, sent to reporters on Tuesday, Trump thanked him for informing him “three times” that he is not under investigation.

Trump says, “I know that I’m not under investigation. Me personally. I’m not talking about campaigns or anything else. I am not under investigation.”

The President also said that he had planned to fire Comey regardless of the recommendation from his deputy attorney general, contrary to earlier statements from the White House.

Trump says in the NBC News interview he had made up his mind to dismiss Comey before he met Monday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

White House officials had said earlier in the week that Trump asked Sessions and Rosenstein for their opinions about Comey, and then Trump acted on those recommendations.