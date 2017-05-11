Seven siblings adopted together after spending years in foster care

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WCMH) — Seven brothers and sisters are being adopted by the same family after spending nearly four years in foster care.

Jessaka and Joshua Clark tell the Savannah Morning News they were stunned when they were first approached about adopting seven siblings.

“I saw the look on my husband’s face and he said, ‘What do you think about seven?’” she said. “A 7-year-old?” she asked. “Seven children,” he replied.

The children moved in with the Clark family on August 5, and then they patiently waited for the adoption to become official. That day came Tuesday, WSB reported.

The family posted video of the van full of kids to Facebook as they drove to the courthouse.

“We are all super excited,” Josh Clark said in the video. “They have been up since 6, screaming and running around the house.”

Jessaka, Josh, Maria, Elizabet, Guillermo, Jason, Kristina, Katerin, James and Noah say they could not be happier.