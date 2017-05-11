Suspects caught on camera breaking into vehicles

This image from the Warren County Sheriff's Office shows a suspect breaking into a vehicle. (Photo: Warren County Sheriff's Office)

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent increase in vehicle break-ins.

Suspects in a recent string of vehicle breakins (Photo: Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriff’s Office says they received reports of nine break-ins on May 10th and 11th in South Lebanon, Wayne Township and Turtle Creek Township.

Some of the suspects in the break-ins were caught on camera. They can be seen entering unlocked vehicles and taking items.

There are also reports of people entering opening garages and taking items from vehicles parked inside.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects from surveillance pictures.

Authorities are also urging people to keep vehicles and garages locked at all times. They also recommend not leaving valuable items inside vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-1598.

