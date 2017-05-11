Together ’til the end: couple dies holding hands

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KPRC) – After nearly 62 years of marriage, Lake Jackson, Texas couple Tom and Delma Ledbetter left this world together, holding hands.

“Mama was from Nebraska, and daddy was from Arkansas,” said Donetta Nichols.

Nichols is one of the Ledbetters’ daughters. She tells us the couple first met in their early 20s through mutual friends.

“He was stationed in Florida and my mother and her girlfriend had moved to Florida,” she said.

Their first date of sorts happened when Tom had to “just move his car.”

“They drove around two, three different blocks or whatever and they came back and they parked and he said he reached over and he grabbed her hand and he said, ‘I don’t know what made me do it.’ He said, ‘I just reached over and gave her a kiss on the cheek,'” Nichols said.

Three weeks later, they were married. Two daughters soon followed, then grandchildren and then great-grandchildren. It was a life filled with love and laughter. Then, in April of this year, Delma fell ill.