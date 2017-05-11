UnitedHealthcare and Premier Health contract to expire Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Anyone insured by UnitedHealthcare on an individual plan or through an employer will have to pay out-of-network costs to use Premier Health facilities starting Sunday.

A contract between the two companies is set to expire May 14th, leaving thousands to either look for a new doctor or pay up.

2 NEWS reached out to both organizations for comment and received the following statements:

“At Premier Health, we want to reach a reasonable contract with UnitedHealthcare as soon as possible to minimize disruptions for our patients. However, we don’t want that resolution to come at the expense of patient choice.” – Premier Health

“We remain committed to continued discussions with Premier. And if we are unable to reach an agreement, Premier physicians will be out of network for employer-sponsored, individual and Medicaid plans, beginning May 14. Premier hospitals would also be out of network for Medicaid plans as of May 14 if an agreement is not reached.” – UnitedHealthcare

Coverage for Medicare Advantage holders is set to expire in December.