MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say a woman was taken to the hospital following a crash on Interstate-75.

The crash happened early Thursday morning, on I-75 near Dryden Road.

A woman lost control of her white sedan, and the car went underneath of a semi-truck.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.

Officials tell us she will be cited for failure to control.