Active shooter situation reported in Licking County

By Published:

KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are investigating a reported active shooter situation in Kirkersville, Ohio in Licking County.

According to 911 dispatchers, a shooting was reported at the Pine Kirk Care Center, which is a nursing home on East Main Street

The local elementary school is on lockdown while police investigate, according to our sister station, NBC4 in Columbus.

Authorities have not released any information about injuries or potential suspects.

Kirkersville is about 23 miles east of Columbus.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you updates as they become available.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s