Active shooter situation reported in Licking County

KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are investigating a reported active shooter situation in Kirkersville, Ohio in Licking County.

According to 911 dispatchers, a shooting was reported at the Pine Kirk Care Center, which is a nursing home on East Main Street

The local elementary school is on lockdown while police investigate, according to our sister station, NBC4 in Columbus.

Authorities have not released any information about injuries or potential suspects.

Kirkersville is about 23 miles east of Columbus.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you updates as they become available.