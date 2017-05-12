Authorities surround home in Harrison Township following shooting

A shooting victim was picked up by a medic. (WDTN Photo/Darren King)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police and deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have a home surrounded following a shooting.

Officials are responding to the 3900 block of Old Riverside Drive. Three people have been taken into custody. Officials believe more people could be holed up inside.

The incident started when a shooting victim was picked up earlier Friday morning by a medic at Catalpa Drive and Siebenthaler Avenue. It’s unclear where that person was taken and the extent of the victim’s injuries.

The victim led the police to a home on Old Riverside Drive.

The home was surrounded for an hour early Friday morning, but the road has since reopened.

Deputies are now waiting on a search warrant to investigate inside the home.

2 NEWS will monitor the situation and bring you any new information as it becomes available.

