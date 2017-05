SALEM, Va. (WSLS) – A Salem, Virginia family had an unusual start to their Thursday morning after they found a bear in their car.

Ryan McClanahan was getting ready for work when he heard honking from his car.

He looked out the window and saw it shaking and heard noises coming from the Honda Pilot. McClanahan said his wife called the police for help.

“The bear has somehow gotten inside the car and locked it back so all the doors were closed,” McClanahan said.