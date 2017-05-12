Disney Parks blog to live stream debut of ‘Happily Ever After’ fireworks show

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Viewers from around the world will be able to take part in Magic Kingdom history as “Happily Ever After” becomes the third nighttime firework spectacular to debut at the park.

The Disney Parks blog is hosting a live stream of the show’s debut on Friday, beginning at 8:55 p.m.

The broadcast will begin a few minutes earlier with a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the fireworks show.

A new blog will appear at the top of the site for viewers to click on before the show.

Magic Kingdom’s “Wishes” completed its run on Thursday.