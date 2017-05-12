Equipment water leak stalls spacewalk by 2 US astronauts

NASA image

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – An equipment water leak has stalled a spacewalk by two U.S. astronauts at the International Space Station on Friday.

The problem cropped up during preparations for Friday’s planned spacewalk. A small amount of water leaked from the connection point between an umbilical hose and Jack Fischer’s suit. The hose provides water, power, cooling and communications for astronauts before they float outside.

Mission Control says Fischer’s suit is fine. But the leaky hose must be removed before Fischer and Peggy Whitson can go out to replace an electronics box. For now, they’re sharing Whitson’s hose.

This will be the 200th spacewalk for the construction and maintenance of the orbiting outpost.

Fischer has never spacewalked before. Whitson, on the other hand, has performed more spacewalks than any other woman. This will be her ninth.

