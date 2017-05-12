Judge orders prosecutors to charge Amtrak engineer in crash

By Published: Updated:
FILE  In this May 13, 2015, file photo, emergency personnel work near the wreckage of a New York City-bound Amtrak passenger train following a derailment that killed eight people and injured about 200 others in Philadelphia. Amtrak engineer Brandon Bostian won't be charged in the May 12, 2015, derailment, according to two lawyers for victims of the crash, Tom Kline and Robert Mongeluzzi. KYW-AM first reported Tuesday, May 9, 2017, that the lawyers say Bostian won't be charged. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia judge has ordered prosecutors to criminally charge a speeding Amtrak engineer involved in a derailment that killed eight people and injured about 200.

Municipal Court Judge Marsha Neifield on Thursday ordered charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment to be filed against engineer Brandon Bostian.

Her ruling comes two days after the district attorney’s office said it couldn’t prove Bostian acted with “conscious disregard” when he accelerated the train to 106 mph on a 50 mph curve.

The city has referred the prosecution to the state attorney general to avoid any apparent conflict of interest.

The attorney general’s office says it’s reviewing the judge’s order. It could appeal.

Federal investigators concluded Bostian lost track of his location before the 2015 crash after learning a nearby commuter train had been struck with a rock.

Bostian’s attorney hasn’t returned a call seeking comment.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s