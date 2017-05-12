Melissa McCarthy mocks Sean Spicer with motorized podium

This May 9, 2017 photo provided by NBC Universal shows Melissa McCarthy as Shawn Spicer posing for promos for Saturday Night Live backstage in New York. McCarthy will host the show this weekend. (Rosalind O’Connor/NBC Universal via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Melissa McCarthy has gone into the streets of Manhattan to lampoon White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

The comedian was captured on video Friday morning riding a motorized podium in midtown while dressed as Spicer, presumably a sequence that will air when McCarthy hosts the next “Saturday Night Live.”

In the video, McCarthy is seen gliding in the middle of traffic in front of the Time Warner Center, not far from Rockefeller Center, the longtime home of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

NBC would not comment on the video.

Spicer has been a frequent target of McCarthy, who has mocked him in the past in skits where she fires a water gun at the press corps and uses a lectern to ram a journalist.

