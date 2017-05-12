Pickup crashes into Riverside church

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say a woman who suffered a medical condition crashed into a Huber Heights church Friday.

The accident happened around 1:00 p.m. in the 2500 block of Harshman Road.

Police say the woman suffered a medical episode and drove off the side of the road. Officers say she missed a gas line, drove through a fence and into the church.

The woman suffered minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital. Police say medics checked the woman on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation. The driver was cited for dailure to control.

A building inspector is on the scene.