Massive investigation underway at Adams County home

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio  (WLWT) – The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike county sheriff’s offices are searching a home, according to WLWT.

A representative from the AG’s office could not confirm the exact location of the search or what authorities are looking for.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will have the latest as it develops.

