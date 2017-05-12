Prosecutors want to try teen as an adult in murder case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Friday his office has filed a motion to have the 17-year-old arrested in the shooting death of a Dayton man prosecuted as an adult.

On Wednesday, May 3, 2017, the juvenile defendant and 18‐year‐old Michael Wood, Jr. planned to rob the victim. The 17-year-old was performing a sex act on the victim inside a car when the adult defendant shot 41-year-old Elroy Facey.

READ MORE: Dayton man indicted on murder charges

Prosecutors say Facey attempted to run away, but the Wood chased him and shot him a second time. His body was located by first responders.

Friday, a complaint was filed in the Juvenile Court charging the defendant on:

Four counts of Complicity to Commit Murder

Two counts of Complicity to Commit Aggravated Robbery

Two counts of Complicity to Commit Felonious Assault

Two counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Material Involving a Minor

All of the counts except the pandering obscenity charges also include 3‐year firearm specifications.

In addition, a motion was filed asking the Juvenile Court Judge to transfer the teen to the adult criminal division to be tried as an adult.

The teen is currently being detained in the Juvenile Justice Center.

Prosecutor Heck added, “This juvenile conspired with the adult co‐defendant to rob the victim. We are asking the court to transfer this defendant to be tried as an adult due to the very serious and deadly consequences of their actions.”