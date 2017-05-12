Salmon & Veggie Quinoa with Kate’s Plate

Salmon & Veggie Quinoa

Serves 4

4, 6 oz organic salmon filets

Marinade:

1 Tbls lemon juice

1 Tbls extra virgin olive oil

1.5 tsp whole grain mustard

2 cloves minced garlic

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

2/3 cup dry organic quinoa

1 small zucchini

1 small yellow squash

1/2 red onion

handful fresh green beans

1/2 red bell pepper

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes

fresh basil for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Combine marinade ingredients, pour over fish in a glass/ceramic baking dish.

Coat all veggies with oil, spread on baking sheet.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Roast for 20 minutes.

Cook quinoa on stovetop. 1 1/3 cup water to 2/3 cup quinoa. Cover with lid.

Roast salmon for 15-20 minutes, depending on thickness, until it flakes.

When veggies are done, combine with warm quinoa is a large bowl.

Chiffonade basil (sliver or chop works too!) And top entire dish with generous sprinkle of basil.

Serve salmon on a generous bed of veggie quinoa.