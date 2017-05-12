Salmon & Veggie Quinoa with Kate’s Plate

Salmon & Veggie Quinoa
Serves 4

4, 6 oz organic salmon filets

Marinade:
1 Tbls lemon juice
1 Tbls extra virgin olive oil
1.5 tsp whole grain mustard
2 cloves minced garlic
1/4 tsp salt
1/4 tsp pepper

2/3 cup dry organic quinoa

1 small zucchini
1 small yellow squash
1/2 red onion
handful fresh green beans
1/2 red bell pepper
1/2 cup cherry tomatoes

fresh basil for garnish
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Combine marinade ingredients, pour over fish in a glass/ceramic baking dish.

Coat all veggies with oil, spread on baking sheet.
Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Roast for 20 minutes.

Cook quinoa on stovetop. 1 1/3 cup water to 2/3 cup quinoa. Cover with lid.

Roast salmon for 15-20 minutes, depending on thickness, until it flakes.

When veggies are done, combine with warm quinoa is a large bowl.

Chiffonade basil (sliver or chop works too!) And top entire dish with generous sprinkle of basil.

Serve salmon on a generous bed of veggie quinoa.

 

