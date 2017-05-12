Salmon & Veggie Quinoa with Kate’s Plate

Salmon & Veggie Quinoa
Serves 4
4, 6 oz organic salmon filets
Marinade:
1 Tbls lemon juice
1 Tbls extra virgin olive oil
1.5 tsp whole grain mustard
2 cloves minced garlic
1/4 tsp salt
1/4 tsp pepper
2/3 cup dry organic quinoa
1 small zucchini
1 small yellow squash
1/2 red onion
handful fresh green beans
1/2 red bell pepper
1/2 cup cherry tomatoes
fresh basil for garnish
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Combine marinade ingredients, pour over fish in a glass/ceramic baking dish.
Coat all veggies with oil, spread on baking sheet.
Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Roast for 20 minutes.
Cook quinoa on stovetop. 1 1/3 cup water to 2/3 cup quinoa. Cover with lid.
Roast salmon for 15-20 minutes, depending on thickness, until it flakes.
When veggies are done, combine with warm quinoa is a large bowl.
Chiffonade basil (sliver or chop works too!) And top entire dish with generous sprinkle of basil.
Serve salmon on a generous bed of veggie quinoa.