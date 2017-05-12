Suspect in Kirkersville shooting has a record

Thomas Hartless, 43, has been identified by law enforcement as the suspect that killed three people, including a police chief, in Kirkersville Friday.

KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The gunman who killed three people, including the Kirkersville Chief of Police has been identified and 2 NEWS Investigates found he has a record.

Local law enforcement tells 2 NEWS the suspect is 43-year-old Thomas Hartless. Records from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction show Hartless was imprisoned in Apil 2010 on and assault and abduction conviction in Knox County. Hartless was sentenced to two years in prison but was released in December 2010.

Public records also show he was arrested for Domestic Violence in January of 2017.

The active shooter situation was first reported around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block East Main Street in Kirkersville at Pine Kirk Care Center.

Hartless is suspected of killing two women inside the care center and Kirkersville Police Chief, Steven Eric Disario. Disario was responding to the active shooter call.

 

 

 

