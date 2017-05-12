Tad Cummins asks to be released from custody ahead of court appearance

Tad Cummins booking photo (source: Siskiyou County, Calif. Sheriff's Office)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ahead of his second court appearance in Nashville Friday afternoon, Tad Cummins’ attorney filed a motion asking he be released from custody.

Cummins is accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old former student. He has been in federal custody since he was arrested and Thomas was found in a rural part of California on April 20.

In court documents filed Friday, Cummins maintains he is a non-violent person who does not have a criminal history.

“He had a strong reputation as a dependable person of high character,” the documents state. “He has lived his entire life as a law abiding citizen.”

Cummins is asking to be released from federal jail and allowed to live with his parents. A number of other conditions, including, not traveling outside of Middle Tennessee without approval or possessing a firearm or other dangerous weapon, are also outlined in the paperwork.

Documents also revealed that Cummins served as a missionary with his church and also taught Sunday school.

“He was regarded as an unselfish person who would often help those in need,” the documents said.

Cummins is charged with transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of criminal sexual intercourse. He will appear in a Nashville courtroom Friday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.

He was returned from California earlier this week and has been at a federal facility in Kentucky ever since.

