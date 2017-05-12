Parents demonstrate outside bullied boy’s school

CINCINNATI (AP) — A handful of parents and others are demonstrating outside the elementary school attended by an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself two days after a bully knocked him unconscious.

The demonstrators outside Carson Elementary School on Friday carried signs with slogans that said, “Say no to bullying” and “Honk for Gabe.”

Surveillance video recorded at the school showed Gabriel Taye trying to shake hands with another child who pushed him against a wall and knocked him unconscious in Jan. 24. Gabriel killed himself at home two days later.

Carolyn Emery has two children at the school and says her daughter was also bullied.

She says another child smacked her daughter in the face. She was upset because nothing was done about it.

On Friday, the Cincinnati Public Schools released the video recorded Jan. 24 outside a school bathroom.

The video appears to confirm the description a homicide detective provided in an email to school officials and one given by Gabriel Taye’s mother’s attorneys. The bully hits one child, sending him to his hands and knees, then pushes Gabriel into a wall about a minute later. Gabriel lies on the floor for 7½ minutes until an assistant principal arrives.

READ MORE: 8-year-old was bullied before killing himself, attorneys say

Some children appear to show concern for Gabriel while others poke him or nudge him with their feet.