2 arrested during OVI checkpoint in Dayton

WDTN Staff Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are arrested during an OVI checkpoint in Dayton Friday night.

The Montgomery County OVI Task Force held the checkpoint at North Keowee and Leo Street.

Out of 126 cars that passed through; six were diverted, a driver was cited for driving without a license and one was cited for marijuana possession.

32 traffic stops were made at saturation patrol in the area of the checkpoint.

Five people were cited for driving without a license, nine were cited for driving under suspension, two were cited for not wearing seat belts.

