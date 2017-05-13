Officials confirm search warrant executed connected to Pike County murders

Rhoden family members killed in the Pike County slayings on April 22, 2016/WCMH

PIKETON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirms a search in Pike County is related to possible evidence in the murders of the Rhoden family, WLWT reports.

Marc Gofstein, public information officer with the FCSO, told WLWT that Pike County officials had “reasonable suspicion” for a search in the massacre that happened just over a year ago.

The FCSO assisted the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Saturday in serving the warrant at a property on Camp Creek Road in Piketon.

Franklin County SWAT cleared the property, Gofstein said, adding that the FCSO often assists other agencies when asked.

On April 22, 2016, investigators found seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family shot to death at four homes near Piketon, about 70 miles south of Columbus. Three young children were unharmed.

