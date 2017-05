High pressure will build into the area today. Starting out with sunny skies this morning and then a few clouds move in for the afternoon. Temperatures will be even warmer today.

TODAY: Partly sunny and nice. High 70

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Low 54

MOTHER’S DAY (SUNDAY): Partly sunny and warmer. Slight chance of an isolated shower or sprinkle. High 75

A nice warming trend starts today but continues to increase through Tuesday. Next chance of more widespread showers is on Thursday.