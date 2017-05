DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people make it out safely after an apartment fire in Dayton.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block Ryburn Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of a working fire..

They arrived to find flames coming from the bedroom in an upstairs unit. Crews were able to knock the fire down quickly.

Authorities say it started from a cigar on a mattress.

No one else was hurt.