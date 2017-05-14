Licking County communities continue to heal after deadly nursing home attack

LICKING CO., Ohio (WCMH) — Communities in Licking County continue to heal this Mother’s Day after three people were shot and killed in the village of Kirkersville Friday morning.

The REAL Church in Etna, just a few miles away from Kirkersville, is dedicating its services today to those victims whose lives were lost in Friday’s nursing home attack.

Pastor James Dewhurst says REAL Church will be taking a special collection for the families of Cindy Krantz, Marlina Medrano and Kirkersville Police Chief Eric DiSario. Cindy’s son Matthew attends REAL Church.

Tonight, Kirkersville United Methodist Church will hold a vigil at 7pm to pray for the families involved and the entire community.