Pope prays in silence for all mothers in heaven and on earth

Associated Press Published:
Pope Francis blesses faithful from his studio’s window overlooking St. Peter’s Square on the occasion of the Regina Coeli noon prayer at the Vatican, Sunday, May 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has invited faithful in St. Peter’s Square to join him in silent prayer for each one’s own mother, including those in Heaven.

Greeting tourists and Romans on Sunday from a window overlooking the square, Francis noted that in many countries Mother’s Day was being celebrated.

He said: “So let’s remember with gratitude and affection all mothers, even our mothers in heaven.”

Francis then invited all in the crowd of 25,000 to spend “a few instants in silence, each one praying for their own mother.” He then bowed his head in prayer, before wishing all a good day

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s