Sunshine and warm temperatures for Mother’s Day.

Plenty of sunshine to start Mother’s day. We will see scattered clouds this afternoon. There is a slight chance of a spotty shower, but most areas will remain dry today. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Slight chance of an isolated shower or sprinkle. High 78

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Low 55

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High near 80

Temperatures and the humidity will increase by the middle of the week. Highs will reach into the mid 80s. Unsettled weather with chances of showers and a few storms begin on Thursday.