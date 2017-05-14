Teen drowns while fishing in Piqua

PIQUA — a 16-year-old boy has drowned in Piqua. It happened at a small pond near the corner of Statler Road and Crommes Drive around 4 p.m. on Sunday night.

According to our partners at the Piqua Daily Call, the teen was fishing with his step-father. Police say the boy began struggling after he got into the water to inspect an issue with his fishing pole.

His step-dad was on the opposite side of the pond and swam to help, but by the time he reached him, the teen had slipped beneath the water. Police say the pond is 10-feet deep.

Crews searched for three hours before a dive team eventually located the body.

Piqua Police are still investigating.

the teenager was a student at Piqua high school. We have reached out to the school for comment and will update the story when we hear back.