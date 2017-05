MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver was hospitalized after a rollover crash Monday morning.

The accident happened just after 7:00 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 near West Carrollton.

Authorities say the driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Investigators say they found a bag containing drugs.

Police say OVI is suspected but the cause of the crash is still under investigation.