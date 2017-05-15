3 arrested in marijuana growing bust

By Published:
Police say Thomas Betz (Left), Melanie Betz (Center) and Michael Dorley (right) were arrested Monday as part of an indoor marijuana growing investigation. (Photos provided)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Three people were arrested Monday after a search warrant was executed as part of indoor marijuana grow operations.

Thomas Betz, Melanie Betz and Michael Dorley were arrested after searches in Dayton and Springboro by the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit.

The Montgomery County RANGE Task Force and the Warren County Drug Task Force also helped with the execution of four search warrants, three of which were in Dayton and one in Springboro.

Police released little detail about the arrests but did say charges are pending.

These cases remain under investigation.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about these searches. Stay with 2 NEWS and WDTN.com for the latest information.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s