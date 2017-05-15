3 arrested in marijuana growing bust

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were arrested Monday after a search warrant was executed as part of indoor marijuana grow operations.

Thomas Betz, Melanie Betz and Michael Dorley were arrested after searches in Dayton and Springboro by the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit.

The Montgomery County RANGE Task Force and the Warren County Drug Task Force also helped with the execution of four search warrants, three of which were in Dayton and one in Springboro.

Police released little detail about the arrests but did say charges are pending.

These cases remain under investigation.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about these searches. Stay with 2 NEWS and WDTN.com for the latest information.