9 students hurt in DPS bus crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Nine students were hurt when a car rear-ended a Dayton Public School bus on Monday morning.

The accident happened in the 2000 block of Troy Street around 8:15 a.m. on Monday.

School officials say the bus was on its way to Kiser PreK-6 school when the crash happened. Investigators say the car rear-ended the bus at a stop sign.

Nine students were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The bus driver and the driver of the car were taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

There were 32 students on the bus at the time of the accident. The children that weren’t hurt were transferred to another bus and taken to school.

“We are so happy that the children and the bus driver will be okay,” Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Rhonda Corr said. “They are going to be sore for a while, but their health and safety is always a top priority.”

“Our thoughts are also with the driver of the car that struck our bus.”

The bus driver is a two-year employee of Dayton Public Schools, and has a clear driving record, according to a press release from DPS.