Arguments conclude on Trump’s revised travel ban

By Published:
Law enforcement officials stand outside a federal courthouse in Seattle, Monday, May 15, 2017, as a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals hears arguments inside over Hawaii's lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's revised travel ban. Trump's executive would suspend the nation's refugee program and temporarily bar new visas for citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Arguments have wrapped up in a federal appeals court in Seattle over President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Isra Ayesh, right, of Seattle, who is the organizing director of Americans for Refugees and Immigrants, leads a chant during a demonstration against President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban, Monday, May 15, 2017, outside a federal courthouse in Seattle. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Monday in Seattle over Hawaii’s lawsuit challenging the travel ban, which would suspend the nation’s refugee program and temporarily bar new visas for citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The three-judge panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had tough questions for each side.

They asked an administration lawyer about what one judge called Trump’s “profound” campaign statements calling for a ban on Muslims entering the United States.

They asked a lawyer for the state of Hawaii challenging the ban about whether the national security rationale spelled out in the president’s executive order neutralized any claim that the travel ban was motivated by discrimination.

The judges gave no indication of when they might rule.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s