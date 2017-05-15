Arguments conclude on Trump’s revised travel ban

SEATTLE (AP) — Arguments have wrapped up in a federal appeals court in Seattle over President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The three-judge panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had tough questions for each side.

They asked an administration lawyer about what one judge called Trump’s “profound” campaign statements calling for a ban on Muslims entering the United States.

They asked a lawyer for the state of Hawaii challenging the ban about whether the national security rationale spelled out in the president’s executive order neutralized any claim that the travel ban was motivated by discrimination.

The judges gave no indication of when they might rule.