Centerville City Council approves medical marijuana moratorium, Cornerstone development plans

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville City Council voted to approve final plans for Phase IV of the Cornerstone development project Monday night. They also voted to extend a moratorium on medical marijuana for up to one year.

Phase IV of the Cornerstone development consists of a new hotel, park, amphitheater, multi-family housing and an assisted living facility.

The Cornerstone development consists of about 150 acres of land. Since development began in 2014, Costco, Cabela’s, Cheddar’s and Chick-fil-a. Kroger is scheduled to open in June

Phase 4 will be the largest of the phases.

City Manager Gregory Horn and says he hopes that it will have a long-lasting effect on the area.

“There’s been a lot of time and effort put into this spend a tremendous amount of hours the planning commission,” Horn said. “Has done and was reviews again we want to see a multi use project that is done in the quality fashion during qualities that has them in during qualities that will have stability in our community for years to come.”

Construction on the new hotel is set to being in a few weeks.