Deer crashes through dental office window

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Employees at a Fairborn dentist office found a big surprise when they walked into work Monday morning.

The burglar alarm was going off but not for the reason you might think.

Chrissy Gray of the Smile Innovations Dentist Office told 2 NEWS, “Another employee called me and said our alarm is going off. Do not go in the office. A deer has busted through the window and is in the building.”

The deer had run across the street, jumped through the front window and over the reception desk and was hiding in the hygiene room of the Smile Innovations Dentist Office.

Gray said, “It was kind of scary because you could hear it in there and you didn’t know which way it was going to come out. Was it going to come out the front door or the back door?”

It took police 20 minutes to get the deer out. The deer caused some damage inside the office and the window has to be replaced.

But the office was open for business Monday.